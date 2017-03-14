Deaths in Kilkenny, March 14, 2017

The late Kathleen O'Neill (née Tobin)

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Neill (née Tobin), 12 Upper New Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Camross, Laois.

O'Neill (nee Tobin) (12 Upper New Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Camross, Co. Laois) 13th March 2017, peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Ned and much loved mother of Michael, Mary, Helen, Joan, Geraldine, Kay, Bernie and Eddie, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o'clock on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 11.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Bridget Fleming (née Dempsey)

The death has occurred of Bridget Fleming (née Dempsey), St. Killian’s Place, Ferrybank, Waterford / Bigwood, Kilkenny.

Formerly of Bigwood, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jack and son Donal. Deeply regretted by her daughter Brenda, sons Patrick, Michael, Nicholas, Seán and Seamus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday, 14th March, from 5pm followed by Removal at 6.30pm. to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th March, at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Killian’s Cemetery.

The late Therese Chown (née McGrath)

The death has occurred of Therese Chown (née McGrath), 54 St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Chown (nee McGrath) (Kent, England and formerly of 54 St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny) 4th March 2017, in England, Therese, predeceased by her parents David and Sadie, much loved mother of Ciara and Meagan, sadly missed by her daughters, brothers John and Michael, sister-in-law Sue, aunts Tess and Nuala, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Brendan (Benny) Downey

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benny) Downey, Santry, Dublin / Kilkenny.

Downey Brendan (Benny), (Santry, Dublin and Kilkenny and late of Irish Air Corps, Aer Lingus M & E and O.N.E.) – March 12th 2017 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital after a short illness, beloved husband of the late Pauline and dear father of Finbarr, Rory, Declan, Deirdre, Brendán, Orlaith and Conor. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Con, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Tuesday with removal to the Church of the Holy Child Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 6 o’clock. Funeral on Wednesday morning after 10 o’clock Mass to Dardistown Cemetery. “Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Pat Mulligan (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Pat Mulligan (née Walsh), Slieverue, Kilkenny.

Mulligan, Pat (Elizabeth Patricia) née Walsh, Slieverue Co Kilkenny and formerly of Waterford Glass. 13th March 2017 Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness borne with courage and great patience. A loving wife, a devoted mother, a most proud grandmother and the best of friends, Pat will be sadly missed by all who know and love her.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, her adoring and heartbroken children Emma, Aideen and Kevin, her brothers Michael and Francis and her sister Edel, son-in-law, her adored grandchildren Aaron, Kellie, Eoghan, and Harry, her nieces and nephews, grandnephew, her mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and all her many friends.

Reposing at her home from 2.00 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, 14th March, with prayers at 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday, 15th March, at 11.45am walking from her home to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Phyllis Ryan (née McGrath)

The death has occurred of Phyllis Ryan (née McGrath), 1 Marymount, Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Predeceased by her husband Willie. Sadly missed by her sons Niall, Philip, John, daughters Sylvia, Deirdre, Elissa, Terri and Evelyn, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, twenty grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Deirdre, No. 18 Marymount from 12 noon on Tuesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery.

The late Frank Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Frank Kavanagh, 60 Newpark, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Kavanagh (60 Newpark, Kilkenny) 10th March 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Frank, beloved husband of the late Ann and much loved father of Helen, John, Ann, Alison, Martin, Frankie, Jackie, Noel and Lorraine, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Ned, sisters Vera, Julia, Kathleen and Nell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 4.30 o'clock on Saturday evening with Rosary at 6 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning (March 13th) at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Tony Heffernan

The death has occurred of Tony Heffernan, Knocknasillogue, Blackwater, Wexford / Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Tony Heffernan, Knocknasillogue, Blackwater, Co. Wexford and formerly Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at Wexford General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Anne (nee Walsh), sons Albert, Niall and Justin, grandchildren Darragh, Terry, John, Ciara, Orla and Brian, in-laws, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, 11th March 2017, from 2pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Brigid's Church, Blackwater arriving for Reception Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.15am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Kennedy (nee Doyle)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Kennedy (nee Doyle), Airmount, Slieverue, Kilkenny.

Kennedy (nee Doyle) Airmount, Slieverue, Co Kilkenny,11th March, 2017. Margaret (Peggy), beloved wife of John and loving mother of Pat, Noeleen, Donie and Carmel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Chris, sons-in-law Michael and Tommy and Kerstin and Ger, grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm tomorrow, Sunday, 12th March, with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Asssumption, Slieverue, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday, 13th March, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Shannnon (O'Keeffe) (née Moore)

The death has occurred of Mary Shannnon(O'Keeffe) (née Moore), formerly Ballydonnell and Kilmurry, Thomastown, Kilkenny.

May died in Epsom, Surrey, England on 17 February 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Requiem Mass at 11 am on Wednesday in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The late Michael Power

The death has occurred of Michael Power, Kyle, Coolagh, Callan, Kilkenny.

Michael died peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital following a short illness. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother Stephen, sisters Teresa, Ann, Bridget and Mary Kate, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan with Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to Church of the Assumption, Callan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Rosary on Monday night at 7pm in Molloy's Funeral Home. House private please.

The late Paula Kavanagh (née Carmody)

The death has occurred of Paula Kavanagh (née Carmody), 22 College Square, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Paula Kavanagh, peacefully after a short illness at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, daughters Niamh and Sinead, sons in law Shane and Jeff, grandchildren Ellie and Jamie, brother and sisters Mariel, Helena, Rosemarie, Anita, John and Geraldine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny on Monday from 3.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Patricks Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

The late Thomas Drea

The death has occurred of Thomas Drea, Oldtown, Stoneyford, Kilkenny.



Tom died peacefully on Sunday, 12 March, at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown in his 94th year Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; his brother John, sister Betty, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Art, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2 pm Monday with Rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Brendan's Church, Stonyford to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.