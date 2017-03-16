Deaths in Kilkenny, March 16, 2017

The late Paddy Heffernan

The death has occurred of Paddy Heffernan, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Glenmore, Kilkenny.

Paddy Heffernan, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford, who died on Wednesday, 15th March. Peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeacesed by his son Jimmy, Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ellie, sons Andy, Dick, John and Nicky daughters Bridget, Marie, Eileen, Angela and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters Nellie and Mary, brothers Mickey, Peter and Bill, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, family and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday, 17th March, from 4pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 18th March, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank. House private please.

The late Edward Wallace Jr

The death has occurred of Edward Wallace Jr, Jerpoint Abbey, Thomastown, Kilkenny.

The death has taken place of Edward Wallace Jr, Jerpoint Abbey, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and St Patrick's, Kells Rd, Kilkenny on Wednesday 15th of March 2017 peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his parents Edward Snr and Susan, brother Jonathan, sisters Carol and Rachel, niece Paige, nephews Logan (deceased), Jayden and Leon, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Thursday. Rosary and vigil prayers on Friday (St Patrick's Day) at 7pm. Requeim Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown folowed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. A Special word of thanks to Dr Cottor and his team for their care of Edward and to the staff of St Patrick's, Kells Rd, Kilkenny and also a big thank you to Edward's Key Worker Tony Ramsbottom. A donation box for St Patrick's will be provided in the Church.

The late Sr. Carmel Ruth

The death has occurred of Sr. Carmel Ruth, James Green, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Long Island, New York and late of James Green, Kilkenny. Sr. Carmel (in her 101st year) passed away (peacefully) at Maria Regina Nursing Home, Long Island, New York. She will be sadly missed by her loving family and her Community of Ursuline Sisters, Blue Point, Long Island.

Funeral on St. Patrick's Day (Friday) at the Ursuline Convent, Long Island. Memorial Mass for Sr. Carmel on Thursday, March 23rd, at 7p.m. in the Capuchin Friary, Kilkenny.