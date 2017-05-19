Deaths in Kilkenny, May 19, 2017

The late Christopher (Dunny) Baird

The death has occurred of Christopher (Dunny) Baird, 23 Newpark Close, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Baird (23 Newpark Close, Kilkenny) 17th May 2017, suddenly at home, Christopher (Dunny) beloved husband of Elizabeth and much loved Father of Christina,Michael, Teresa and Jannet, sadly missed by his wife, son and daughters, sister Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Johnston's Funeral Home from 4pm Sunday evening (21st) with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Timothy Brown

The death has occurred of Timothy Brown, 48 Dukes Meadows Avenue, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Brown (48 Dukes Meadows Avenue, Kilkenny and formerly of Cambridge, England) 17th May 2017, peacefully at his home in Kilkenny, beloved husband of Katherine Lynch and much loved father of Julien and Rolly, sadly missed by his wife and children, sister Liz, grandchildren, step-children,relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Monday morning (22nd) at 11 o'clock in St. John's Church of Ireland (John Street). Cremation Service at 4pm Monday in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The late Seamus Byrne

The death has occurred of Seamus Byrne, Knockbutton, Windgap, Kilkenny.

Byrne, Seamus. Knockbutton, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny. Surrounded by his loving family at his home on Thursday 18th May 2017. Pre-deceased by his son Vinny. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his wife Mary, sons Tom, Jimmy, David, Gerry and Kieran, daughters Carmel, Liz and Tess, sister Bab, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home Callan on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Saturday from 4pm with Funeral prayers at 5pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan arriving for Saturday evening Mass at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. No Flowers Please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Association of Ireland. Thank you.

The late Finnerty-Mahon

The death has occurred of Maria Finnerty-Mahon, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Dublin.

Finnerty-Mahon, Maria (Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Benmadigan Road, Dublin) May 15th 2017 (suddenly) beloved daughter of Kathleen (Maud) and the late Patrick, wife of Michael Mahon and dear mother of Rebecca and Luke. Sadly missed by her loving family, mother, sisters, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends

Reposing at her residence on Friday, 19th May, until 9.00 pm. Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh on Saturday, 20th May, arriving at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare (arriving at 3.00 pm approx)

The late Beatrice (B) Treacy (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Beatrice (B) Treacy (née Brennan), Main Street, Gowran, Kilkenny.



Treacy Beatrice (B), nee Brennan of Main Street Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, former Chairperson of Kilkenny County Camogie passed away on the 17th of May 2017 peacefully under the care of the doctors and nurses at the Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Pat and much loved and loving mother of Patrick, Bernadette, Brian, Martin, and Diarmuid. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, Kelly, JP, Steffi, Tiffanie, Charlie, Padraig, Aoife, Roisin, and Tara, sister Teasie, brothers Thomas, and Eugene, her brothers and sisters in law, her nephews, and niece, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home from 2pm on Friday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday to Church of the Assumption Gowran for Funeral Mass arriving at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please. Family flowers only. Donations to the Mater Foundation. Ar dheis De go raibh si.

The late Veronica Murphy

The death has occurred of Veronica Murphy (née Creaney), 55 Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny.

Peacefully at her home on Tuesday 16th May, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Pat, daughter Ann Marie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday from 4pm. Funeral prayers at 6pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery. House private please.



The late Mary O'Brien (née Clooney)

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née Clooney), Catstown, Hugginstown, Kilkenny.

Mary died peacefully on Monday, 15th May, at St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown. Predeceased by her husband Joe and daughter Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons, Michael, Paddy, Dan and James, daughters Ann, Bernadette and Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan from 7pm on Wednesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.



The late Evan Petty

The death has occurred of Evan Petty, Cobweb Cottage, Kyle, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Evan died peacefully on Monday, 15th May, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Pauline, daughter Laura, son-in-law Mark, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday, 19th May, from 9am. Removal from Funeral Home at 10am approx. to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for Cremation Service at 12 noon.



The late Agnes Phelan (nee Whlean)

The death has occurred of Agnes Phelan (née Whelan).

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Freshford. Wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary (Gorman) and Essie, sons-in-law Charlie and Dominic, grandchildren Deirdre, Mary, Kieran and Martina, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Reposing at her daughter Essie Mooney's residence Jenkinson from 6.00 pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 9.00 pm. Funeral prayers on Wednesday at 7.00 pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Jenkinstown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 am followed by burial in Ballaghmore Cemetery, Co. Laois.



The late Mary Anne (May) Reynolds (neé Treacy)

The death has occurred of Mary Anne (May) REYNOLDS (née Treacy) Cloneen, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Collooney, Sligo.

Beloved wife of the late W. George Reynolds, late of Colloney, Co. Sligo. Cherished and much loved mother of Gordon, Stanley, Rosemary, Robert, Vivian, and Cecil. Deeply mourned by her sons, daughter, brothers Dick and Alfie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Funeral Service on Thursday afternoon at 3pm in the Colliery Church, Mooneeroe, Castlecomer with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.



The late Angela White (neé Kennedy)

The death has occurred of Angela WHITE (née Kennedy) Inch, Freshford, Kilkenny.

Wife of the late Kieran and mother of the late Helen. In the loving care of the staff of St. Catherine's Nursing Home Freshford. Deeply regretted by her loving family Paddy, Mary, John, Carmel, grandchildren Kieran, Paul, Leo, daughter-in law Marie, Mary's partner Danny,Carmel's husband Frank, sisters Sr. Teresa Ursula,Sisters of Charity, Rita Clohossey,nieces nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7 o'clock with Rosary at 9 o'clock. Funeral prayers at her residence on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to Tulla Church, Three Castles, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Luke's. Donation box in church.