Deaths in Kilkenny, May 25, 2017

The late Thomas (Tom) Walsh

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Walsh, Moone, Timolin, Kildare / Paulstown, Kilkenny.

And formally of Doninga, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, in Tallaght Hospital Hospital, Dublin. (Unexpectedly). Deeply regretted by his loving brother Larry (Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow), 1st cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6.oc, and on Friday from 2.oc, with removal that evening at 6.oc arriving at Moone Church at 7.oc. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.oc, followed by burial in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

The late Michael Delaney

The death has occurred of Michael Delaney, Fairview (formerly Bermingham, England), Graignamanagh, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, Liam, Jimmy, John and Peter and sisters, Breda, Molly, Anne and Greta, (pre-deceased by Paddy and Sally). He will be sadly missed by Maureen, Philip, Steven and his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh today, Tuesday from 4.30 pm and Wednesday from 10.00 am. Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh at 10.30 am on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Calvery Cemetery.

The late Paul O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Paul O'Keeffe, Polerone, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir tomorrow, Wednesday, May, 24th from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 25th, at 11am followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Mooncoin.

The late Michael (Mickey) O'Callaghan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) O'Callaghan, Rosedale, Kilmacow, Kilkenny.

Late of C.I.E and Taxi Driver. Brother of the late Lily. Deeply regretted by Noeline, son Neil, daughters Jennie and Suzanne, brothers Martin and Willie, daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Shane, cousin Sonny, grandchildren Niamh, Anna, Lily, Saoirse, Molly & Niall, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5.00pm with prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 noon. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to The Heart Foundation.

The late William (Bill) Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Fitzpatrick, Abbey view, Knocktopher, Kilkenny peacefully, at his daughter's residence, (Alice Kelly) Abbey View, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Gorrwe, Knocktopher and Red Acres Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny in his 99th year. Deeply regreted by his sons Michael and Nicolas, daughters Alice Kelly and Eileen Lennon (Jenkinstown). Predeceased by his wife Mary-Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Abbey View, Knocktopher, from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Removal to the Carmelite Friary, Knocktopher, for requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, followed by burial in All Saints Cemetery, Knockmoylin. Family flowers only, please. Donations to the Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team, with donation box in the church.

The late Phyllis Mernagh (nee McGonnell)

The death has occurred of Phyllis Mernagh (née McGonnell), Ballycroney, Glenmore, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, children Jackie, Martin and Sue, grandchildren, sister, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday (23rd May) from 4pm concluding with rosary at 9pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday (24th May) to St. James' Church, Glenmore, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Wednesday morning please.

The late Ellen (Eily) Phelan

The death has occurred of Ellen (Eily) Phelan, Mill Road, Mullinavat, Kilkenny.

Formerly of Knockmoylan, County Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving son Seamus, sister Mary, brother Wattie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday in Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Arriving on Tuesday at All Saints Church, Knockmoylan for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.