Deaths in Kilkenny, June 15, 2017

The late Annie (Nan) Tubritt (née Tobin)

The death has occurred of Annie (Nan) Tubritt (née Tobin), Monachee, Ramsgrange, Wexford / Kilkenny.

(Formerly of Darbystown, Kilkenny). Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, son Pat, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandson David, sister Mary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday (16th June) from 12 noon followed by removal friday evening at 7o/c to St. James' Church, Ramsgrange. Funeral Mass on Saturday (17th June) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Ramsgrange.

The late Kathleen Kenny (nee Murphy)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kenny (nee Murphy), Drakelands, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Kathleen Kenny (nee Murphy). Drakelands, Kilkenny and late of Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry. Died Monday June 12th 2017 (peacefully) at her daughter's residence in Dunboyne. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loved and sadly missed by her daughters Deirdre and Maeve, grandson Cormac and his dad Brian, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, friends and her former teaching colleagues.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Kilkenny) from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday June 13th with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Wednesday June 14th after 1p.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Catherine Cowans

The death has occurred of Catherine Cowans, Kilkenny.

Cowans (Essex, England) 9th June 2017, at University Hospital, Basildon, Catherine, beloved daughter of the late Kitty (formerly O'Dwyer of Annamult, Co. Kilkenny), sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Berry

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Berry, Parnell Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Berry (Parnell Street, Kilkenny and Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget) 12th June 2017, at St. Luke's Hospital, Patrick (Paddy), sadly missed by his cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10.15 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Anna Lanigan (née Holohan)

The death has occurred of Anna Lanigan (née Holohan), Davis Ave., Clonmel, Tipperary / Johnstown, Kilkenny.

Anna Lanigan (nee Holohan) Davis Ave, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and late of Bawnmore, Johnstown, Co.Kilkenny, 13th June 2017 peacefully at Moycullen Nursing Home, Co. Galway. Wife of the late Jerry Lanigan. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Maria, Triona, Fionnula and Brenda, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great -granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society.

The late Josephine Doyle (née Keane)

The death has occurred of Josephine Doyle (née Keane), Noreview Crescent, Thomastown, Kilkenny.

Josephine died on the 8 June suddenly at her residence She was wife of the late Michael and formerly lived in Tullaherin.

She is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters Patricia and Noleen, sons-in-law, Bill and Richard, grandchildren Alex, Judith, Joshua and Phillipa, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

She is reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown, from 6pm on Wednesday 14 June with rosary there at 7.30pm that evening. Removal on Thursday morning to St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.