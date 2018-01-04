Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 4, 2018

The late Tom Moriarty

The death has taken place of Tom Moriarty, Church View, Main Street, Urlingford, Kilkenny.

Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kay and son Tommy. Sadly missed by his family, sons Chris, Noel, Liam, Danny and Joe, grandchildren, brothers Billy and Pat, sisters Breda (Hickey) and Margaret (Barnaville), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home Urlingford on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery.