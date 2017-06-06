Kilkenny chef kicks off An Grianan Festival
Graignamanagh native, Edward Hayden -will appear this coming Thursday night, June 8th as part of the
The cookery demonstration starts at 7.30 pm, during which Edward will create a series of brand new and tasty recipes for people to enjoy. Refreshments are available on the night but guests can also bring their own along with them so they can relax for the night and watch as Edward cooks up a storm. Lots of spot prizes on the night and knowing Edward there will be plenty of entertainment along the way also.
Tickets can be bought at Supervalu Thomastown, Daybreak (O’
