Gig Guide: October 4 - 10
Wednesday
Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Kilkenny Whiskey Guild: Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey, Matt the Miller’s, 7:30pm, €10.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.
The Sofa Sessions: Hot Four, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Friday
October Cathedral Talks: Grace Fegan What Makes a Museum, St Canice’s Cathedral, 1pm, €5.
Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Úna Keane, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €8.
Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.
First Friday Session: Nell Ní Chróinín & Friends, Home Rule Club (upstairs).
NC Lawlor, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 10pm.
The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Saturday
AWARE Ladies Lunch, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 12:30pm.
Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
The Ocelots & Josh Dowling, Bosco’s Café, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Country Music Jamboree, Rhu Glenn Hotel, 8:30pm, €15.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
Joe Maher, Home Rule Club (bar).
Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Inside Out, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Vinyl Night, O’Loughlin Gaels, 10pm.
Sunday
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Derek Ryan, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 7pm, €30.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
NCBI Table Quiz, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €10 per person.
Games Night, Billy Byrnes.
Stephen Murphy, Tynan’s Bridge House Bar, 9pm.
Trad session, Cleere's Bar, 9:30pm.
Tuesday
Taco Tuesday, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.
Any day
International Mental Health Week, various venues, to October 12.
Exhibition: The Way Things Go An Homage, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to October 15.
Exhibition: Hi! Fashion, National Craft Gallery .
Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interestsat a number of times each day.
