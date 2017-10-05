Gig Guide: October 4 - 10

Wednesday

Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm.



Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild: Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey, Matt the Miller’s, 7:30pm, €10.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

The Sofa Sessions: Hot Four, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Friday

October Cathedral Talks: Grace Fegan What Makes a Museum, St Canice’s Cathedral, 1pm, €5.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Úna Keane, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €8.

Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.

First Friday Session: Nell Ní Chróinín & Friends, Home Rule Club (upstairs).

NC Lawlor, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 10pm.

The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Saturday

AWARE Ladies Lunch, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 12:30pm.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

The Ocelots & Josh Dowling, Bosco’s Café, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Country Music Jamboree, Rhu Glenn Hotel, 8:30pm, €15.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Joe Maher, Home Rule Club (bar).

Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Inside Out, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Vinyl Night, O’Loughlin Gaels, 10pm.



Sunday

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Derek Ryan, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 7pm, €30.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

NCBI Table Quiz, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €10 per person.

Games Night, Billy Byrnes.

Stephen Murphy, Tynan’s Bridge House Bar, 9pm.

Trad session, Cleere's Bar, 9:30pm.

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.

Any day

International Mental Health Week, various venues, to October 12.

Exhibition: The Way Things Go An Homage, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to October 15.

Exhibition: Hi! Fashion, National Craft Gallery .

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interestsat a number of times each day.