Things are hotting up on the Kilkenny music trail

The weather may be colder but the local music offering’s certainly warming up.

On Friday, Moira’s Open Mic kicks off in the Home Rule Club’s bar while the County Darts Trials go ahead upstairs at the same venue.

Tipperary covers band, Music Junkies, will entertain at The Urlingford Arms where Tracey Edwards is Mistress of Ceremonies. The local fundraiser also features a head shave, finger food & a raffle with a top prize of a one night stay at Bellinter House, Co Meath & more. Tickets cost €5.

For fans of live soul & jazz, Bobby & Beto are at the weekly Friday Night Gin Social continues at Bridie’s Bar from 8:30pm.

Manchester trio Sinnerboy with Barry Barnes bring the music of Rory Gallagher to Kyteler’s Inn from 9:30pm. Admission is €10.

At the same time The Red Door at the Bridgebrook Arms in Thomastown hosts Deep Down Detox which is hailed as “a raucous troupe of musical misfits blending blues, soul, funk & country into a highly danceable, incendiary mash-up”.

Saturday starts with Choral Evensong at St Canice’s Cathedral. The event begins at 4:30pm with a short talk by Choral

Director David Forde who will be looking at how the Reformation affected liturgical music.

From 5pm enjoy works from Bach, Byrd, Tomkins & Tallis as part of the second John Bradley Memorial Conference & marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

Druida Nua, Sweet Freedom & DJ Phelo lead the entertainment at the Springhill Court Hotel from 8:30pm. Their talents are being used for a fundraiser in aid of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Tickets cost €10 from the venue and there’ll be a door prize & raffle on the night.

Martin Lacey is live in the bar of the Home Rule Club.

LA & Boston duo The Kolars bring their mash of desert disco, glam-a-billy, space blues & more to Cleere’s Bar & Theatre from 9.30m.

While if it’s dance floor beats you’re after, DJ Chris Ward is at Morrisson’s Bar from 10pm.

Sunday’s got a new lunchtime jazz residency at Harper’s Bar. Join Carole Nelson on piano & Adrian Jackson on bass & enjoy music for mind, heart & stomach. That’s from 1:30pm. Then cross the road for a 5:30pm session from the Hot4 Quartet.

Finish off the week with Tuesday’s fortnightly fun at the Club House Hotel. Fourteen-piece outfit Bold as Brass will see Victor’s Bar there alive with tracks from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Glen Miller, Tom Jones and Amy Winehouse.