Kilkenny Gig Guide: October 25 - 31

Wednesday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

BirdWatch Ireland talk: Importance of Hedgerows, Heritage Council, 8pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.



Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

The Fenians, Matt the Miller’s, 9:30pm.



Friday

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, various venues.

Rockfall for Enable Ireland, various venues.

Oktoberfest, The Cosy Inn, Graiguenamanagh.

October Cathedral Talks: Pat Nolan, St Canice’s Cathedral, 1pm, €5.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Arthritis Ireland Fundraising Fancy Dress, Left Bank, 8pm, €5.

Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Songs & Music of Bob Dylan, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8:30pm, €8.

Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.

Pop Culture Sing Along Social, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8:30pm, €6.

Tom Waits Tribute, Home Rule Club (upstairs).

Johnnie Jukebox, Home Rule Club (beer garden).

The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Improve Your Groove, Kyteler’s Inn Beer Garden, 10pm.



Saturday

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, various venues.

Rockfall for Enable Ireland, various venues.

Oktoberfest, The Cosy Inn, Graiguenamanagh.

School of Magic, Kyteler’s Inn, 12pm, €16.50.

Exhibition launch: Susan MacWilliam’s Modern Experiments, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny Castle, 2pm.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Castlefest, The Hub, Cillin Hill, 7pm, €30.

Harry Potter Table Quiz, Shirley’s Pub, Kells, 7:3pm, €10/5.

Duke Special, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €18/16.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Liam McCormack, Home Rule Club (bar).

Fireside Session: Broken Spokes, Home Rule Club (upstairs).

Johnnie Jukebox Spooktacular, Pumphouse.

Rainbow Party Tina Turner night & Fancy Dress, The World’s End, 9pm/

Halloween Fancy Dress Party, The Valley Inn, Urlingford, 9pm.

Jesse Dayton, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Halloween Fancy Dress Party, Brennan’s Bottling Store, 9:30pm

Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Smash Hits, Langton’s Nightclub, 10pm, €11.



Sunday

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, various venues.

Rockfall for Enable Ireland, various venues.

Oktoberfest, The Cosy Inn, Graignamanagh.

School of Magic, Kyteler’s Inn, 12pm, €16.50.

Sunday Lunchtime Jazz, Harpers, 1:30pm.

Kiddies Halloween Disco, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 2:30pm, €5.

Halloween Monster Fancy Dress, Ryan’s Bar, 5pm.

Hot4 Quartet, Left Bank, 5:30pm.

The Cultured Supper Club, Fennelly’s, Callan, 6pm, €48.45.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Monster Ball, Lanigan’s Bar, 7pm.

Halloween Party, J Mooney’s Bar, Mullinavat, 7pm.

The 2 Johnnies & DJ, Hotel Kilkenny, 8pm.

Film: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €10.

Engine Alley & ¡NO, Set Theatre, Langton’s, 8:30pm, €12.50.

Halloween Party, Paris Texas, 9pm.

Halloween Party, Brewery Corner, 9pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.



Monday

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, various venues.

Rockfall for Enable Ireland, various venues.

Monday Marathon Gig, Kyteler’s Inn, 4pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Games Night, Billy Byrnes.

Stephen Murphy, Tynan’s Bridge House Bar, 9pm.

Trad session, Cleere's Bar, 9:30pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.



Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6:30pm.

Where Old Ghosts Meet, Castlecomer Library, 7pm.

Kilkenny Film Club: A Quiet Passion, Set Theatre, Langton’s, 8pm, €8.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.

The Kilkennys, Matt the Millers, 10pm.

Any day

ScareFest Hallowe’en Festival, Shankill Castle, to November 7.

Exhibition: Hi! Fashion, National Craft Gallery, to November 12.

Exhibition: Susan MacWilliam’s Modern Experiments, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny Castle, from Saturday to December 17.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads page for full details.