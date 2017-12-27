Have a ball and ring in New Year's Eve in Kilkenny

There are many, varied ways to see out 2017 and this Sunday evening you’ve much to choose from.

The Mad Hatters Ball takes place at Cleere’s Bar & Theatre with music by the Low-Fis playing the music from the likes of The Smiths, Talking Heads, The Pixies, Rolling Stones, The Clash, Big Star & more. DJ Cook will continue the craic there while the annual “draw” for the much coveted in-house telly takes place while best hat wins a prize.

The Springhill Court Hotel hosts the New Year’s Eve Charity Ball which is in aid of four local causes. These are Relay for Life Kilkenny, Irish Wheelchair Association, Enable Ireland at the O’Neill Centre and SOS Kilkenny. The night begins at 7pm with a drinks reception & canapes followed by a four-course meal and music by The Aces Showband with bubbly to ring in the new year.

This is a formal wear event with black tie optional and tickets cost €45 from hotel reception or the benefitting charities.

Hotel Kilkenny host the Gala Ball in aid of Teac Tom / The Thomas Hayes Trust. It starts at 7:30pm with a drinks reception followed by a four-course meal and music from The Works Band. This event is also formal wear with black tie optional.

For something a little different swing by St Canice’s Cathedral for the New Year’s Eve Nightwatch Service which will begin to ring in 2018 at 11.45pm.

If you don’t make it to the ringing chamber, watch on a screen downstairs.