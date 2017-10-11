Kilkenny farmers given advice on how best to combat agri-crime

Farmers are being urged to take steps to protect their property against crime.

Gardaí and IFA officials met with local farmers at Cillín Hill and delivered a number of talks on crime prevention and safety awareness.

Garda Liam Lawlor delivered an informative talk and a practical demonstration in relation to the correct weights that can be pulled on trailers and information on the correct category of driving licences for various types of farming vehicles.

Sergeant Michelle Byrne told the Kilkenny People that pulling loads that exceed the capacity can be ‘very dangerous’.

“All farmers need to be aware of how much they are towing. We want farmers to be so it is all about informing, education and making them aware. Overloading puts an unecessary demand on the engine, brakes and steering ,” she said.

Sergeant Peter McConnon also spoke about farm security and stressed the importance of property marking and to photograph machinery and tools.

“I would also urge farmers to make a register of the make, serial number, colour and any unusual features on the equipment and indicate the type of property marking and where they are applied on the item.”

Information was also given on an initiative called TheftStop which provides members with a unique Security I.D. Members can then mark their machinery and equipment with this ID and upload an image of the item to TheftStop.

TheftStop maintains a database of all stolen equipment for members to view online.

Sgt McConnon added that the gardaí fully supported the initiative that prevents, deters and reduces farm -related crime.

“This initiative is another excellent example of effective crime prevention and of agencies working together,” he added.