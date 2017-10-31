Kilkenny mart's huge cattle sale with sharp trade for quality lots

The evenings have now started to draw in and its sad to see that its dark by 5pm which means that work on the farm is restricted. The better weather conditions of the past few days have improved ground conditions which is to be welcomed and should help to carry out work that was left due to the poor ground conditions.

On Thursday we had a yard of over 1,300 cattle.Trade was sharp for quality lots with prices for Beef bullocks ranging from €880 to €1,720 per head. Quality forward stores were also in demand with the top continental types meeting prices of €2.25 to €2.70 per kilo or €1,000 to €1,410 per head with the lesser types in the price bracket of €1.60 to €2.00 per kilo or €650 to €950 per head. In the heifer department there was a good demand once again for the quality continentals with these ranging from €2.15 to €2.60 per or €2.10 to €2.70 per kilo. The Hereford and AA were more difficult to sell with €2.00 per kilo difficult to achieve. Many of these type heifers had a dairy influence about them which did not make them appealing to potential purchasers. Numbers will probably remain big for the next two weeks but after that numbers will start to decline.

Last week we held a suckler sale in conjunction with our weanling sale in calf types due December onwards ranged from €1050 to €1780 per head with cows with calves at foot ranging from €1200 to €1800 per unit.

Next Monday we have our weekly sheep sale which will also include Dairy animals there are already over 50 animals entered for this sale .If you require a catalogue for this sale please contact Kathleen who can forward to you on line. Well done to all involved in the Boro, champions after 24 years .

Until Next week do be careful on the farm. Good buying, good selling and good luck.