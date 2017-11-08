Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, November 8

The late James Bolger

The death has occurred of James Bolger, Wood Road, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny peacefully in Waterford University Hospital on November 7th. He is survived by his loving wife Nellie; his nine children, Adrian, Nigel, Cariosa, Jarlath, Niamh, Sheena, Kenneth, Fergal and Conan; three daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, 12 grandchildren, surviving brother and sisters, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm to 9pm on Wednesday 8th with removal to Duiske Abbey for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday 9th. followed by burial in Calvary cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Special Olympics Ireland or Downsyndrome Ireland.

The late Maurice Dwyer

The death has occurred of Maurice Dwyer, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and Waterford. Removal from Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 8th November, at 6.30pm. to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 9th November, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nancy Prendergast

The death has occurred of Nancy Prendergast, formerly of Ballilogue, The Rower, Kilkenny / Waterford. Formerly of the Tower Hotel, Waterford. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Joan, Mary and Stasia, brother Ned, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Granagh, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny on Wednesday from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Arriving on Thursday at The Church of the Assumption, The Rower, for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anna Stapleton

The death has occurred of Anna Stapleton (née Fitzpatrick), Kylefarney, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny on 7th November 2017, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family, Anne, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Julia, Michael, Bernie, Anne, P.J. and Martina, sadly missed by her family, sisters Sadie, Phyllis, Carmel, Lily and Martha, brother Bernard, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 5 o'clock on Wednesday (8th Nov.) with Funeral Prayers at 7 o'clock followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Ballyfoyle. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Rosary on Tuesday at 7 o'clock in Funeral Home.