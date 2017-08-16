Kilkenny Leaving Cert results - Do you want to see your exam paper, have your results checked

Question

Can I have the marking of my Leaving Certificate exam papers rechecked?

Answer

Yes, if you are not satisfied with the marks in one or more of your Leaving Certificate exams, you can appeal them to the State Examinations Commission (SEC). Before you make the decision to appeal a result, you can view your exam paper. The SEC will send your school personalised application forms for you to view your exam papers and to appeal your results. (If you were an external candidate, not attending a school, these forms are enclosed with your examination results.) To view your papers, you must return the completed form to the school where you sat the examination by 22 August 2017. The Organising Superintendent will assign you to one of the viewing sessions, which will take place on Friday 1 September and Saturday 2 September 2017. There is no charge for viewing your papers.

To appeal your results, complete the application form, indicating the subjects you wish to appeal. The fee per subject is €40 for the Leaving Certificate Established and €15.50 for the Leaving Certificate Applied. Appeal fees must be paid in advance and will be refunded to you if your result is upgraded.

The closing date for the SEC to receive applications to appeal is 6 September 2017. Your paper will be re-marked by an appeal examiner, who will be different from the examiner who originally marked your work. The same marking scheme is used for re-marking. Your result may be upgraded, left the same or downgraded as a result of an appeal. There is further information about the appeal process on the website of the State Examinations Commission, examinations.ie. If you are not happy with the outcome of your appeal, you may request a review by the Independent Appeals Scrutineers.

Application forms for an appeal review are provided with your appeal results.