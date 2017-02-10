Cody names strong side to face Deise

Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody has named a strong side to face Waterford in Sunday's Allianz League opener.

The Cats will field 10 of the team who started the 2016 All-Ireland final when they take on the Deise in the opening round of their Division 1A campaign at Nowlan Park (throw-in 2pm).

The game sees new role for Tullaroan's Padraig Walsh. He will line out at full-back for the Cats.

The team is:

Kilkenny - E Murphy J Holden P Walsh C o Shea P Murphy K Joyce C Buckley O Walsh C Fogarty P Lyng TJ Reid S Morrissey JJ Farrell L Blanchfield R Hogan Subs R Reid R Lennon M Walsh S Prendergast E Cody L Ryan P Deegan C Martin R Leahy W Walsh A Murphy.