The titles continue to roll in for Kilkenny

Even with the Leinster 40x20 singles championships concluded there was further success for Kilkenny.

Eoin Brennan, Kells, captured the minor crown when defeating Ben Devlin, Louth.

Following his recent All-Ireland colleges semi-final defeat, the Kells player bounced back to claim a great win for his club.

Losing the first set 21-8, Eoin showed his fighting qualities by storming back to win the next two games 21-2, 21-8.

The ever improving Brennan secured the Leinster title. He now faces into the All-Ireland series.

Other Kilkenny players who are looking forward to the All-Ireland semi-finals are Joe Anthony (Mullinavat) in DMBS, Canice Quigley (Talbot's Inch) in SMAS and Willie Holden (Kilfane) in SMBS.

This week a number of provincial doubles championship finals are on the cards.

Tonight (Wednesday) at Monavea, Philly Parsons and Martin Lalor contest the EMAD final against Carlow, and tomorrow night (Thursday) the Kilfane/Mothel duo, Willie Holden and David Bourke play Westmeath in the SMBD decider in Ballymore Eustace.

On Saturday O’Loughlin's will host two provincial finals, commencing 5pm.

First up are Joe Anthony and Gerry Murphy against Wexford in DMBD. This will be followed by the over 35BD contest with John Morrissey and Noel Doherty also taking on the Model County.

Open championships

In the Irish Open singles championships, Ciara Mahon (Clogh) was beaten by Fiona Tully (Roscommon) 21-7, 21-8, and in the men's championships, Peter Funchion conceded a walkover to defending champion, Robbie McCarthy (Westmeath).

His brother, Patrick Funchion, will keep the Kilkenny flag flying in the quarter-finals following a thrilling 21-16, 15-21, 21-11 win over the fancied Brian Carroll, Meath. He faces Brendan Fleming (Cork) in the quarter-finals.

Leinster juvenile finals

Results from the Leinster juvenile finals at the condensation hit courts in Wexford on Sunday include wins for Jack Doyle (under-15S), Billy Drennan (under-14S), Kyle Dunne and Billy O’Neill (under-16D), Thomas Sharkey (under-13S) and Nathania Jackson and Emma Manogue (under-13D).

In boys under-16 single, Jack Holden lost to Wexford. Aisling Cooney and Amy Brennan were beaten in under-13 doubles and Colin McKenna and Shane Cullen came off second best to Wexford in under-17 double.

Cumann na mBunscoil

In one of the biggest juvenile events on the handball calendar, the annual Cumann na mBunscoil day will be in Kingscourt on Saturday, February 25.

This fun event will feature 48 boys and girls from all corners representing their schools in under-11 and 13 competitions.

Kilkenny will have six players involved this weekend.

Representing the county on Saturday are Katie Brennan (Moneenroe NS), Aoibhe Ryan and Kyle Jordan (Thomastown NS), Conor Doyle (Windgap NS) and Luke Flanagan and Dominic Bolster, Clogh NS.

Fixtures

Today (Wednesday) at Monavea (7.30pm) final, EMAD Martin Lalor /Philly Parsons (Kk) v Martin Clancy/Tom Kane (Carlow); 8pm ID Dan Fenlon/Ollie Ryan (Carlow) v Brian and Frank Manogue (Kk).

Thursday at Ballymore Eustace (8pm) final, SMBD Willie Holden/David Bourke (Kk) v Joe Mulvanney/Gerry Whyte (Westmeath).

Saturday at Tinryland (5pm) MD Conor Condon/Eoin Brennan (Kk) v Padraig Delaney/Eoghan Doheny (Laois); Garryhill (5pm) final DMBD, Gerry Murphy/Joe Anthony (Kk) v Brendan Murphy/Miley Byrne (Wexford); 5:30pm final over 35BD, John Morrissey/Noel Doherty (Kk) v Fergal McWilliams/David Stanners (Wexford).