Tipp the tip for big clash

A repeat of last year's All-Ireland hurling final will be the feature in the National League programme on Saturday evening when Tipperary take on Kilkenny in Round 4 at Semple Stadium (7pm).

The Premier County are 1/2 to keep their unbeaten run in the League intact with Kilkenny priced at 15/8 for a win. A draw is on offer at 9/1.

Saturday’s other match sees Laois take on Limerick in Portlaoise. Limerick are red hot favourites at 1/20 to win.

Sunday sees Clare priced at 4/9 to beat Dublin (2/1), whilst Waterford are red hot at 1/3 to make it three wins from four and record a victory over Cork, who are priced at 13/5, according to BoyleSports.

Tipperary and Wexford are on their way into the quarter-finals of the Allianz Hurling League, with two rounds still to play.

Tipperary (1A) and Wexford (1B) have already taken full points from three games, the only teams in the groups with 100% records. Four teams qualify for the quarter-finals from each group.

Weekend fixtures in Division 1A, All-Ireland final repeat in Thurles on Saturday (7pm) Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium; Sunday (2pm) Clare v Dublin, Ennis; Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park.

Unbeaten since losing to Clare in the 'League quarter-final last April, Tipperary will go into Saturday’s clash with Kilkenny on a high after beating Dublin, Waterford and Clare in recent weeks.

Kilkenny ended their losing run with a seven-point win over Cork on Sunday, leaving them in a much better frame of mind for the big clash with their great rivals. They had earlier lost to Waterford and Clare.

Kilkenny and Tipperary met twice last year. The Cats won the Division 1A League clash by five points and lost the All-Ireland final by nine points.

Tipperary beat Kilkenny in the 2015 Allianz Hurling League.

Waterford host Cork, having won two of three games so far while the Rebels have won one of three. Waterford beat Cork by three points last year, having also beaten them in the 2015 Allianz Division 1 final.

Clare beat Dublin by two points in the 2015 Hurling League. The sides did not meet last year as they were in different divisions and were not paired together in the knock-out stages.