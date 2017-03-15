Templemore show real class to end Kilkenny CBS dream

An impressive team from Our Lady's, Templemore, showed a keen eye for the posts when ending the dream of Kilkenny CBS in the All-Ireland colleges senior hurling 'A' semi-final in Portlaois today.

The winners hit a terrific 24 scores and a mere three wides, none in the first half, as they booked a place in the final against defending champions, St Kieran's College.

The CBS opened backed by the wind playing into the town end, but it was Templemore who grabbed the early scores. They hit three points in-a-row by the excellent Brian McGrath, the equally efficient Andrew Ormond and Eanna McBride to help them settle.

The CBS recovered well, and after Sean Boyd and Joe Sheehan grabbed points, Niall Brassil landed two frees to leave it all level at 0-4 each.

The teams traded points after that before the losers had a 15th minute score from Sean Boyd to put them in front for the one and only time in the match, 0-6 to 0-5.

When Jerry Kelly equalised within a minute, Templemore hit a blast of fine scores to take them 0-11 to 0-6 clear before Joe Sheehan stopped their gallop when he pointed for the CBS in the 24th minute.

The CBS were hanging on but they were battling hard. Howsever, they received a great lift when Joe Sheehan nabbed a close range goal in the third minute of additional time at the end of the half to leave them a mere 1-8 to 0-14 down at the break.

The winners tacked on two points after the turn before Niall Brassil pointed a free for the CBS. When the same player converted another free, the CBS were up and running strongly again.

They chased and chased, and after Brassil pointed another free in the 44th minute the gap was back to 1-13 to 0-18 and it was all to play for as both sides really let rip.

Templemore kept their nerve. They put a hat trick of well taken points together through David O'Shea and Brian McGrath, from midfield and a 65, to thrown the pressure back on the opposition.

The CBS chased with all their might again. Their goalkeeper, Ben Maher, pulled back a goal from a penalty in the 50th minute (0-21 to 1-13), but hard as they tried they just couldn't save their season.

SCORERS: Our Lady's, Templemore - B.McGrath (0-9); A. Ormond (0-5); D. O'Shea (0-3); J. Kelly, L. Fairbrother (0-2); J. Ryan, E. McBride, R. McCormack (0-1 each). Kilkenny CBS - N. Brassil (0-9); J. Sheehan (1-3); B. Maher (1-0); S. Boyd (0-2); S. Bolger (0-1).