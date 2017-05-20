Clara clinch the points in battle with 'Bridge

A strong second half performance saw Clara get the better of a tough Kilkenny GAA senior hurling league battle with Bennettsbridge.

Chris Bolger was the driving force, hitting six points after the interval to break 'Bridge hearts at Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan.

The turning point came after the 40-minute mark, when Clara went on a run that saw them come from behind to surge clear. James Nolan and Liam Ryan got them going, before three Bolger scores (one free) shot them 1-14 to 0-14 in front.

Bennettsbridge hit back, with top scorer Nicky Cleere leading the charge. He hit three frees in the last 16 minutes, taking his tally to 14 for the afternoon, but they couldn't reel in their rivals.

The 'Bridge had been on song in the first half. With Cleere on fire (0-9) they led by 0-11 to 1-7 at the break, John Murphy keeping Clara in close contention with a 15th minute goal.

SCORERS: Clara - Chris Bolger (0-9, 0-7 frees); John Murphy (1-1); Liam Ryan (0-3); Shane Prendergast, David Langton, James Nolan (0-1 each). Bennettsbridge - Nicky Cleere (0-14, 0-12 frees); Liam Blanchfield, Darragh Wafer (0-2 each).