'Boro best as Gaffney goals flatten 'Fort

Four Andrew Gaffney goals helped Dicksboro to two more senior hurling league points as they blasted past Danesfort in Tom Ryall Park.

The city side had it all to do after a poor first half performance (they led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break) but they showed the 'Fort no mercy with a relentless performance after the break.

Quick to get into scoring action the 'Boro went from two points to six in front by the 40th minute, Shane Stapleton and Robbie Murphy grabbing two points apiece in the good spell.

Better was to follow, as Gaffney blasted home his first goal in the 44th minute, flicking the sliotar to the net after some good work from brother Martin (scorer of Dicksboro's first half goal).

When Andrew Gaffney added his second goal in the 50th minute the game was done and dusted for 'Fort. Two more Gaffney goals in the closing stages heaped more misery on the losers, who clearly missed the firepower of Richie Hogan from their ranks.

SCORERS: Dicksboro - Andrew Gaffney (4-1); Shane Stapleton (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65); Martin Gaffney (1-0); Robbie Murphy, Oisin Gough (0-2 each); Bill Sheehan, Ollie Walsh (0-1 each). Danesfort - Cathal O'Neill (1-0); Paddy Hogan (0-3, frees); James Mullally (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65); Cillian Treacy, Gary Tynan, Des Dunne (0-1 each).