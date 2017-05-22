Railyard are big winners in football draw!

The Railyard were big winners when their name came out in a big draw!

The North Kilkenny GAA club were the lucky winners of Lidl’s Ladies Gaelic Football club competition, winning a free shop worth €500 for their club. They were one of 150 lucky clubs across the country to win a free shop to assist with club fundraising or to top up on club essentials throughout the year.

Lidl, proud partners of Ladies’ Gaelic Football, called on customers across Ireland to nominate their local ladies’ Gaelic football club to win a share of a €75,000 worth of Lidl shopping vouchers. The Lidl LGFA Club Competition gave 150 lucky clubs across the country the opportunity to win €500 worth of vouchers each; reinforcing Lidl’s commitment to #SeriousSupport for the grassroots of the game.

This year’s competition comes on the back of two successful competitions last year; one which supported Post Primary Schools with kit and equipment and the other which supported clubs with cash donations.

"When launching the second year of our LGFA partnership earlier this year, we reiterated our commitment to the sport and to its grassroots in particular," said John Paul Scally, Managing Director at Lidl Ireland.

"At Lidl, we understand the challenges faced by clubs in raising funds. We’re delighted to be able to use our store network to reach out to clubs to provide much needed support."