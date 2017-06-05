All the Kilkenny GAA results
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup IHL
St Lachtain's 3-20 Glenmore 2-15
Fenians 2-15 Mooncoin 1-7
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons North Junior A HLC
Emeralds 6-20 Dicksboro 0-11
Young Irelands 3-25 St Martin's 0-15
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons North Junior B HLC
Galmoy 0-18 Lisdowney 0-11
Threecastles 1-15 Clara 0-11
Iverk Produce South Junior A HLC
Carrickshock 0-17 Thomastown 0-14
Duggan Steel Under-14 B HL
Dicksboro 3-16 Glenmore 4-10
Graignamanagh 5-5 Dunnamaggin 2-7
