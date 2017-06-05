All the Kilkenny GAA results

@KKPeopleSport

Reporter:

@KKPeopleSport

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

All the Kilkenny GAA results

All the Kilkenny GAA results

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup IHL

St Lachtain's 3-20 Glenmore 2-15

Fenians 2-15 Mooncoin 1-7

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons North Junior A HLC

Emeralds 6-20 Dicksboro 0-11

Young Irelands 3-25 St Martin's 0-15

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons North Junior B HLC

Galmoy 0-18 Lisdowney 0-11

Threecastles 1-15 Clara 0-11

Iverk Produce South Junior A HLC

Carrickshock 0-17 Thomastown 0-14

Duggan Steel Under-14 B HL

Dicksboro 3-16 Glenmore 4-10

Graignamanagh 5-5 Dunnamaggin 2-7