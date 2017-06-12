Kilkenny GAA Results

@KKPeopleSport

Reporter:

@KKPeopleSport

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

KKvWex

Action from the Wexford v Kilkenny game at Innovate Wexford Park on Saturday night. Photo: Pat Moore

The results from a busy weekend of Kilkenny GAA action

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Wexford 1-20, Kilkenny 3-11

Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie Championship Group One

Waterford 0-6, Kilkenny 2-15

Liberty Insurance Intermediate Camogie Championship Group One

Wexford 2-11, Kilkenny 3-8

St Canice’s Credit Union Byrne Cup SHL

Danesfort 3-22, St Martin’s 0-10

Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup IHL

Graigue-Ballycallan 0-17, St Lachtain’s 1-9

Lisdowney 1-14, Tullogher-Rosbercon 2-8

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons North JAHL

Young Irelands 3-14, James Stephens 1-11

James Stephens 5-11, Dicksboro 2-9

Fenians 3-10, St Patrick’s 0-11

Graigue-Ballycallan 2-11, Lisdowney 2-10

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons JHL Shield Final

Clara 1-17, Conahy Shamrocks 1-10

Duggan Steel Under-14 HL

Mooncoin 5-16, O’Loughlin Gaels 1-0

James Stephens 2-9, Thomastown 1-4

Dicksboro 3-13, Young Irelands 3-7

Dicksboro 5-16, Thomastown 3-4

Young Irelands 4-10, Mooncoin 1-8

James Stephens 5-13, O’Loughlin Gaels 1-5

Kilmacow 8-2, Dicksboro 2-3

Kilmacow 9-15, Mullinavat 1-5

Danesfort 4-12, Piltown 1-11

Tullogher-Rosbercon 3-12, St Martin’s 3-6

Bennettsbridge 3-10, Graigue-Ballycallan 1-12

Tullaroan 4-7, Lisdowney 2-8

John Lockes 2-8, Bennettsbridge 0-6

Galmoy/Windgap 6-7, St Lachtain’s 3-1

Erin’s Own 2-7, Conahy Shamrocks 2-6

Fenians 5-11, Clara 4-7

Barrow Rangers 2-12, Blacks & Whites 2-7

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-9, Cloneen/Railyard 1-4