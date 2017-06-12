Kilkenny GAA Results
Action from the Wexford v Kilkenny game at Innovate Wexford Park on Saturday night. Photo: Pat Moore
The results from a busy weekend of Kilkenny GAA action
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship
Wexford 1-20, Kilkenny 3-11
Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie Championship Group One
Waterford 0-6, Kilkenny 2-15
Liberty Insurance Intermediate Camogie Championship Group One
Wexford 2-11, Kilkenny 3-8
St Canice’s Credit Union Byrne Cup SHL
Danesfort 3-22, St Martin’s 0-10
Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup IHL
Graigue-Ballycallan 0-17, St Lachtain’s 1-9
Lisdowney 1-14, Tullogher-Rosbercon 2-8
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons North JAHL
Young Irelands 3-14, James Stephens 1-11
James Stephens 5-11, Dicksboro 2-9
Fenians 3-10, St Patrick’s 0-11
Graigue-Ballycallan 2-11, Lisdowney 2-10
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons JHL Shield Final
Clara 1-17, Conahy Shamrocks 1-10
Duggan Steel Under-14 HL
Mooncoin 5-16, O’Loughlin Gaels 1-0
James Stephens 2-9, Thomastown 1-4
Dicksboro 3-13, Young Irelands 3-7
Dicksboro 5-16, Thomastown 3-4
Young Irelands 4-10, Mooncoin 1-8
James Stephens 5-13, O’Loughlin Gaels 1-5
Kilmacow 8-2, Dicksboro 2-3
Kilmacow 9-15, Mullinavat 1-5
Danesfort 4-12, Piltown 1-11
Tullogher-Rosbercon 3-12, St Martin’s 3-6
Bennettsbridge 3-10, Graigue-Ballycallan 1-12
Tullaroan 4-7, Lisdowney 2-8
John Lockes 2-8, Bennettsbridge 0-6
Galmoy/Windgap 6-7, St Lachtain’s 3-1
Erin’s Own 2-7, Conahy Shamrocks 2-6
Fenians 5-11, Clara 4-7
Barrow Rangers 2-12, Blacks & Whites 2-7
Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-9, Cloneen/Railyard 1-4
