Kilkenny name under-21 team to face Westmeath

Kilkenny under-21 manager Eddie Brennan has named his side for the Leinster under-21 hurling clash with Westmeath.

The Cats boss has made a number of changes, two of which were enforced - both John Walsh and Huw Lawlor miss out through injury.

Kilkenny will be hoping to get their revenge in Cusack Park (throw-in 7.30pm), having suffered a 1-11 to 0-12 loss to Westmeath last year.

The Kilkenny Under-21 team to face Westmeath is:

1 Darren Brennan St Lachtains

2 Michael Cody Dunnamaggin

3 Conor Delaney Erin's Own

4 James Burke Thomastown

5 Conor Doheny Dicksboro

6 Jason Cleere Bennettsbridge

7 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan

8 Luke Scanlon James Stephens

9 Pat Lyng Rower Inistioge

10 Alan Murphy Glenmore

11 John Donnelly Thomastown

12 Sean Morrissey Bennettsbridge

13 Shane Walsh Tullaroan

14 Liam Blanchfield Bennettsbridge

15 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan



SUBS

16 Liam Dunphy Lisdowney

17 Ryan Bergin John Lockes

18 Darren Mullen Ballyhale Shamrocks

19 Niall McMahon Erin's Own

20 Kevin Crowley Mooncoin

21 Eoin Kenny Slieverue

22 Richie Leahy Rower Inistioge

23 Conor Hennessy Tullogher Rosbercon

24 James Bergin Conahy Shamrocks