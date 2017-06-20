Kilkenny name under-21 team to face Westmeath
Huw Lawlor is out of Kilkenny's under-21 clash with Westmeath tomorrow (Wednesday) PICTURE: PAT MOORE
Kilkenny under-21 manager Eddie Brennan has named his side for the Leinster under-21 hurling clash with Westmeath.
The Cats boss has made a number of changes, two of which were enforced - both John Walsh and Huw Lawlor miss out through injury.
Kilkenny will be hoping to get their revenge in Cusack Park (throw-in 7.30pm), having suffered a 1-11 to 0-12 loss to Westmeath last year.
The Kilkenny Under-21 team to face Westmeath is:
1 Darren Brennan St Lachtains
2 Michael Cody Dunnamaggin
3 Conor Delaney Erin's Own
4 James Burke Thomastown
5 Conor Doheny Dicksboro
6 Jason Cleere Bennettsbridge
7 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan
8 Luke Scanlon James Stephens
9 Pat Lyng Rower Inistioge
10 Alan Murphy Glenmore
11 John Donnelly Thomastown
12 Sean Morrissey Bennettsbridge
13 Shane Walsh Tullaroan
14 Liam Blanchfield Bennettsbridge
15 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan
SUBS
16 Liam Dunphy Lisdowney
17 Ryan Bergin John Lockes
18 Darren Mullen Ballyhale Shamrocks
19 Niall McMahon Erin's Own
20 Kevin Crowley Mooncoin
21 Eoin Kenny Slieverue
22 Richie Leahy Rower Inistioge
23 Conor Hennessy Tullogher Rosbercon
24 James Bergin Conahy Shamrocks
