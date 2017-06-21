Bumper crowd expected for Kilkenny GAA Day at Gowran Park

Nowlan Park, home to the mighty Kilkenny Cats had a special visitor of the equine kind when the Shark Hanlon stable star Hidden Cyclone lent his support for the Kilkenny GAA Day at Gowran Park.

The Race Day, which is on Saturday, was launched by hurling star Paul Murphy, who took Hidden Cyclone for a walk around the hallowed turf.

“I have marked some big men on this field throughout my career with Kilkenny," said Murphy, "but this lad is by some distance the biggest I have gone toe to toe with!"

Held in conjunction with Ladies Day, the meeting (first race is at 1.45pm) has something for everyone.

“Ladies Day has been great fun over the past few years and we are thrilled to be part of this event again in 2017,” added Marion Ackerman of MacDonagh Junction. “The prize on offer is fantastic and has now been boosted by Peter Mark at MacDonagh Junction, who have added a €150 voucher for the best hair style on the day.”

“This year’s Ladies Day which promises to be our best yet,” said Eddie Scally of Gowran Park. “With the Kilkenny GAA Day running on the same day we’re expecting a big crowd.”

Tickets are available from all Kilkenny GAA clubs and online from www.gowranpark.ie.