Kilkenny to learn their Qualifiers fate on Monday

The Kilkenny senior hurlers will learn who they face and where when the first round of All-Ireland hurling Qualifiers draw is made on Monday.

Following their Leinster loss to Wexford, the Cats will be looking to bounce back once the draw is made on RTÉ Radio One after the 8.30am news on Monday.

Teams will be drawn from two bowls. Brian Cody's side are in Bowl One, which features four Leinster Championship sides - Offaly, Kilkenny, Dublin and Westmeath. Bowl Two comprises three Munster teams - Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford - plus the preliminary round winner of the Laois v Carlow game, which will be played this weekend.

The four games will be held on the weekend of July 1 and 2. A separate draw will be made for home advantage in these games. This draw is subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings, so Laois v Westmeath will not be permitted as a tie should they be drawn out.

Confirmation of venues, times and dates for all fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of C.C.C.C on Monday afternoon.