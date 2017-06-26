Kilkenny to host Limerick in hurling Qualifiers

Kilkenny have been handed a home tie with Limerick in the All-Ireland senior hurling Qualifiers.

The Cats were paired with the Munster men when the draw was made this morning (Monday). It is a first meeting of the two counties since the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final, when Brian Cody's side beat the Treaty Men by 2-13 to 0-17.

All Qualifier matches will be played this weekend.

GAA Hurling Draw Round One

Dublin v Laois

Kilkenny v Limerick

Offaly v Waterford

Tipperary v Westmeath

Confirmation of venues, times and dates for all fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of C.C.C.C on Monday afternoon.