New safety procedures for the 'Park - leave bags at home!

Avoid disappointment on match day by leaving bags at home. That's the message from Kilkenny GAA after they announced new safety details for Nowlan Park.

The safety measures, which will be implemented for Saturday's All-Ireland Qualifier between the Cats and Limerick, will see the GAA refuse admission to people carrying large bags and backpacks.

The Co Board released the following statement regarding their new safety measures:

"Following a review of safety procedures with the relevant statutory authorities, and in line with the policy now in vogue at other major venues Kilkenny GAA can confirm that patrons will not be permitted to take large bags and backpacks into Nowlan Park for the Kilkenny v Limerick Qualifier this Saturday evening.

“Smaller bags will be permitted but may be subject to searches and patrons are urged not to bring bags at all where possible. We would like to thank our patrons in advance for their co-operation with this matter and urge all supporters to arrive in good time to avoid delays."

Ticket Sales

Ticket sales have gone well for the game, with the Co Board announcing that Ardan de Gras is now sold out.

Some tickets still remain for Ardan Breathnach but supporters are advised to buy these well in advance to ensure they have a seat.

Tickets are available at the usual Supermarkets all over the county.

