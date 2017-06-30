Fennelly returns for Limerick clash
Cats make four changes for Qualifier
Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody has changed things up for Saturday's clash with Limerick.
The Cats boss has made four changes on the Kilkenny team from the side that lost to Wexford. Kilkenny welcome Michael Fennelly back to the fold, with the Ballyhale man coming in at midfield for his first game since suffering an injury against Waterford in last year's semi-final.
There are starts too for Joey Holden and Joe Lyng in the backs Chris Bolger starts in the half forward line.
Kilkenny Team v Limerick
1 Eoin Murphy
2 Paul Murphy
3 Padraig Walsh
4 Joey Holden
5 Conor Fogarty
6 Cillian Buckley
7 Joe Lyng
8 Michael Fennelly
9 Paddy Deegan
10 Chris Bolger
11 Walter Walsh
12 TJ Reid
13 Richie Hogan
14 Colin Fennelly
15 Ger Aylward
16 Richie Reid
17 Kieran Joyce
18 Shane Prendergast
19 Robert Lennon
20 Jason Cleere
21 Lester Ryan
22 Ollie Walsh
23 Kevin Kelly
24 Jonjo Farrell
25 Mark Bergin
26 Liam Blanchfield
