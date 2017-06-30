Fennelly returns for Limerick clash

Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody has changed things up for Saturday's clash with Limerick.

The Cats boss has made four changes on the Kilkenny team from the side that lost to Wexford. Kilkenny welcome Michael Fennelly back to the fold, with the Ballyhale man coming in at midfield for his first game since suffering an injury against Waterford in last year's semi-final.

There are starts too for Joey Holden and Joe Lyng in the backs Chris Bolger starts in the half forward line.

Kilkenny Team v Limerick

1 Eoin Murphy

2 Paul Murphy

3 Padraig Walsh

4 Joey Holden

5 Conor Fogarty

6 Cillian Buckley

7 Joe Lyng

8 Michael Fennelly

9 Paddy Deegan

10 Chris Bolger

11 Walter Walsh

12 TJ Reid

13 Richie Hogan

14 Colin Fennelly

15 Ger Aylward





16 Richie Reid

17 Kieran Joyce

18 Shane Prendergast

19 Robert Lennon

20 Jason Cleere

21 Lester Ryan

22 Ollie Walsh

23 Kevin Kelly

24 Jonjo Farrell

25 Mark Bergin

26 Liam Blanchfield