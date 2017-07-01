Kilkenny minor team named for Leinster final

The Kilkenny minor hurling management team have named their side for Sunday's Leinster hurling final.

Captain Adrian Mullen has recovered from a hand injury and will take his place at full-forward for the clash with Dublin in Croke Park (throw-in 2pm).

The Cats booked their place in the final with a convincing 6-21 to 0-9 semi-final win over Laois. Dublin made it through after a tough battle with Wexford, advancing on a 0-20 to 1-14 scoreline.

Reigning champions Dublin are looking for their first back-to-back success at this grade in five years. For Kilkenny, a win will see them secure their 57th provincial title at minor level.

The team is:

1 Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 2 Tommy Ronan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 3 Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 4 Darragh Walsh (Piltown), 5 James Brennan (Erin's Own), 6 Conor Flynn (Graigue-Ballycallan), 7 Jordon Molloy (O'Loughlin Gaels), 8 Eoin O'Shea (O'Loughlin Gaels), 9 Niall Brassil (James Stephens), 10 Jesse Roberts (Graigue-Ballycallan), 11 Conor Heary (O'Loughlin Gaels), 12 Jim Ryan (Rower-Inistioge), 13 Daithi Barron (Thomastown), 14 Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, captain), 15 Sean Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan).

SUBS: 16 Ben Maher (O'Loughlin Gaels), 17 Luke Murphy (James Stephens), 18 Brian Staunton (Thomastown), 19 John Manogue (Dicksboro), 20 Niall Brennan (Lisdowney), 21 Jack Kelly (Barrow Rangers), 22 John Dowd (Erin's Own), 23 Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 24 Ross Connolly (Erin's Own).