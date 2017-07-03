Kilkenny to face Waterford in hurling Qualifiers

Kilkenny will play Waterford in the second round of the All-Ireland hurling qualifers.

The draw, which was made live on RTE Radio One this morning, saw the Cats paired with Derek McGrath's Deise side.

The game is a repeat of last year's All-Ireland semi-final, which the Cats won after a replay in Semple Stadium.

Kilkenny booked their place in round two with a 0-20 to 0-17 win over Limerick at Nowlan Park on Saturday, while Waterford were comfortable winners over Offaly, cruising to a 1-35 to 0-14 win Tullamore.

Hurling Qualifiers Draw

Dublin v Tipperary

Waterford v Kilkenny

The games will be played this weekend, with times and venues to be announced.