All-Ireland finals: Cats' double bid is just the ticket for supporters!

Kilkenny hurling and camogie have joined forces to give supporters the chance to watch the county land an All-Ireland double.

The GAA and Camogie Board have teamed up to announce a special ticket offer for the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland Under-21 Championship final and the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship final.



Eddie Brennan's side will be first into action when the under-21 hurlers take on Limerick in Semple Stadium on Saturday, September 9. In what promises to be a bumper weekend of sporting action, Ann Downey's senior camogie side will defend their title when they face Cork in the senior All-Ireland final in Croke Park on Sunday at 4.

Kilkenny supporters can purchase a joint-ticket for both finals for just €35, a saving of €15 compared to purchasing adult tickets separately.



This ticket offer can be purchased from www.tickets.ie as well as Centra and SuperValu outlets. The tickets are only available for purchase in advance of the fixtures and will not be available to buy on matchday.



Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland Under-21 Championship Final

Saturday, September 9

Kilkenny v Limerick

Semple Stadium, 3pm



Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship Final

Sunday, September 10

Kilkenny v Cork

Croke Park, 4pm