Kilkenny Under-21 hurling: Brennan makes one change for All-Ireland final

Kilkenny under-21 hurling manager Eddie Brennan has made one change to his team for Saturday's All-Ireland final meeting with Limerick.

Mullinavat's John Walsh returns to the side and will line out in midfield. The change sees Huw Lawlor revert to the half-back line, with Darren Mullen dropping to the bench.

The Cats will be chasing their 12th title, and first since 2008, when they face Limerick in Semple Stadium on Saturday (throw-in 3pm).

Kilkenny U21 Team v Limerick

1 Darren Brennan (St Lachtain's)

2 Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin)

3 Conor Delaney (Erin's Own)

4 Niall Mc Mahon (Erin's Own)

5 Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels)

6 Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)

7 Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

8 Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

9 Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)

10 John Walsh (Mullinavat)

11 John Donnelly (Thomastown)

12 Sean Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

13 Shane Walsh (Tullaroan)

14 Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

15 Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)



16 Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

17 James Burke (Thomastown)

18 Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

19 Aidan Nolan (Dicksboro)

20 Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge, captain)

21 Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

22 Eoin Kenny (Slieverue)

23 Conor O'Carroll (Lisdowney)

24 James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks)

Limerick have named an unchanged side for Saturday’s game. Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes, both injury concerns ahead of the game, have been passed fit to play.

1 Eoghan McNamara (Doon)

2 Sean Finn (Bruff)

3 Darragh Fanning (Pallasgreen)

4 Dan Joy (Kilmallock)

5 Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh)

6 Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

7 Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh)

8 Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

9 Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

10 Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

11 Barry Murphy (Doon)

12 Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

13 Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

14 Tom Morrissey (Ahane, captain)

15 Barry Nash (South Liberties)