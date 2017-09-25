Kilkenny GAA: All the results

It was a busy weekend on the Kilkenny GAA scene as the intermediate and junior hurling championships reached the quarter-final stage.

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship

Quarter-finals

Glenmore 1-15, Mooncoin 2-10

Tullaroan 3-18, Young Irelands 1-20

Graigue-Ballycallan 3-15, Thomastown 1-17

First round replay

Lisdowney 2-22, Tullogher-Rosbercon 1-14

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship

Quarter-finals

John Lockes 2-21, Galmoy 1-13

Slieverue 2-13, Emeralds 1-14

Piltown 1-15, Blacks & Whites 0-12

Section B final

O’Loughlin Gaels 1-15, Clara 0-17

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship

Roinn A

O’Loughlin Gaels 3-17, Erin’s Own 2-7

Roinn B

Mullinavat 5-16, Fenians 1-14

Graignamanagh 0-17, Galmoy/Windgap 1-14

Young Irelands 0-11, St Martin’s 0-10

Mooncoin 3-18, Glenmore 4-9

Dunnamaggin 4-15, Barrow Rangers 1-12

Piltown 3-17, Emeralds 1-15

Roinn C

James Stephens 3-20, Dicksboro 0-3

Carrickshock 0-12, Tullogher-Rosbercon 2-5

Slieverue 2-11, Blacks & Whites 0-11

Conahy Shamrocks 2-14, O’Loughlin Gaels 2-8

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League Group B

Naas 5-11, Ballyhale Shamrocks 4-10

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship

Semi-finals

Thomastown 2-8, Mooncoin 0-14

Dicksboro 3-16, James Stephens 0-10

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship

Bennettsbridge 6-15, Danesfort 1-6

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship

Semi-final

Barrow Rangers 5-15, Carrickshock 2-6