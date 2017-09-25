Kilkenny GAA: All the results
It was a busy weekend on the Kilkenny GAA scene as the intermediate and junior hurling championships reached the quarter-final stage.
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship
Quarter-finals
Glenmore 1-15, Mooncoin 2-10
Tullaroan 3-18, Young Irelands 1-20
Graigue-Ballycallan 3-15, Thomastown 1-17
First round replay
Lisdowney 2-22, Tullogher-Rosbercon 1-14
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship
Quarter-finals
John Lockes 2-21, Galmoy 1-13
Slieverue 2-13, Emeralds 1-14
Piltown 1-15, Blacks & Whites 0-12
Section B final
O’Loughlin Gaels 1-15, Clara 0-17
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship
Roinn A
O’Loughlin Gaels 3-17, Erin’s Own 2-7
Roinn B
Mullinavat 5-16, Fenians 1-14
Graignamanagh 0-17, Galmoy/Windgap 1-14
Young Irelands 0-11, St Martin’s 0-10
Mooncoin 3-18, Glenmore 4-9
Dunnamaggin 4-15, Barrow Rangers 1-12
Piltown 3-17, Emeralds 1-15
Roinn C
James Stephens 3-20, Dicksboro 0-3
Carrickshock 0-12, Tullogher-Rosbercon 2-5
Slieverue 2-11, Blacks & Whites 0-11
Conahy Shamrocks 2-14, O’Loughlin Gaels 2-8
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League Group B
Naas 5-11, Ballyhale Shamrocks 4-10
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship
Semi-finals
Thomastown 2-8, Mooncoin 0-14
Dicksboro 3-16, James Stephens 0-10
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship
Bennettsbridge 6-15, Danesfort 1-6
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship
Semi-final
Barrow Rangers 5-15, Carrickshock 2-6
