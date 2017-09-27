U21 Hurling: Seven Kilkenny players on Team of the Year shortlist

Seven members of Kilkenny's under-21 hurling team have made the shortlist of the GAA Team of the Year.

The Cats have been included in a list of 45 players in the running to make the Bord Gáis Energy under-21 Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper Darren Brennan is the first Kilkenny name on the list, with defensive colleagues Conor Delaney and Jason Cleere also shortlisted. Delaney is also the only Kilkenny representative on the shortlist for the Player of the Year award.

Luke Scanlon is Kilkenny's sole nominee for a midfield award, but three of the Cats' attack-line are in the running. John Donnelly, Richie Leahy and Billy Ryan have all been included in the hunt for honours.

All-Ireland champions Limerick have 13 representatives on the list of nominees. Kilkenny and Galway have seven players nominated, while Waterford hold five. Cork have four nominations, with Westmeath carrying three. Wexford and Derry have two hopefuls, with Tipperary taking home one nomination.

The full judging panel for the awards includes Ger Cunningham, TG4’s Micheál Ó Domhnaill, Galway hurler Joe Canning and former Waterford player Ken McGrath.

The Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling Under-21 Team of the Year will be announced on Newstalk’s Off the Ball Facebook page on Monday. The winners will be presented with their awards at a special ceremony in Croke Park.

The full shortlist for the Team of the Year is:

Goalkeepers

Eoghan McNamara (Limerick), Darren Brennan (Kilkenny), Sean Maher (Westmeath)

Right Corner-Back

Sean O’Donoghue (Cork), Sean Finn (Limerick), Declan Cronin (Galway)

Full-Back

Darragh Fanning (Limerick), Conor Delaney (Kilkenny), Conor Prunty (Waterford)

Left Corner-Back

Dan Joy (Limerick), Sean Loftus (Galway), Darragh Lyons (Waterford)

Right Half-Back

Darren Browne (Cork), Jack Grealish (Galway), Ronan Lynch (Limerick)

Centre-Back

Conor Gleeson(Waterford), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Ciaran Steele (Derry)

Left Half-Back

Jason Cleere (Kilkenny), Thomas Grimes (Limerick), Mark Coleman (Cork)

Midfield

Ger Browne (Tipperary), Colin Ryan (Limerick), Luke Scanlon (Kilkenny), Dan Nevin (Galway), Colm Roche (Waterford), Robbie Hanley (Limerick)

Right Half-Forward

Brian Concannon (Galway), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Rory O’Connor (Wexford)

Centre-Forward

Declan Dalton (Cork), Killian Doyle (Westmeath), John Donnelly (Kilkenny)

Left Half-Forward

Richie Leahy (Kilkenny), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Niall Mitchell (Westmeath)

Right Corner-Forward

Billy Ryan (Kilkenny), Patrick Curran (Waterford), Conor Whelan (Galway)

Full-Forward

Shane Bennett (Waterford), Peter Casey (Limerick), Cormac O Doherty (Derry)

Left Corner-Forward

Thomas Monaghan (Galway), Cathal Dunbar (Wexford), Barry Nash (Limerick)

Player of the Year nominees

Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Peter Casey (Limerick), Sean Finn (Limerick), Conor Delaney (Kilkenny)