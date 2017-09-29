Dublin camogie: Kilkenny man David Herity back in top job

Former Kilkenny hurling goalkeeper and the holder of five All-Ireland senior medals, David Herity has been re-appointed as manager of the Dublin senior camogie team

Herity, who hails from the Dunnamaggin area, will serve another year at least.

Dublin enjoyed a very progressive season in 2017, reaching the All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 1990.

David, who also won five National Leagues with his native county, has made huge progress with the Dubs and his capture for another season would be seen as a huge boost to a young and improving panel.

The names of the management team will be announced later.

