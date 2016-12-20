O'Loughlin Gaels Camogie abú - Kilkenny

O’Loughlin Gaels Camogie club celebrated its 25 year anniversary on Saturday evening.

People of all ages who have been involved in the club came to reminisce, share memories and stories with each other. Joan Galwey, Chairperson of O’Loughlin Gaels Camogie welcomed all members, past and present.

She thanked Catherine Neary, Camogie Association President, for attending and congratulated her on a wonderful year for Kilkenny camogie and noted that it was a fitting reward for a lifetime's work to see both Senior and Intermediate Cups being brought to Kilkenny.

A lovely booklet was available for all present to celebrate the history of the club to date.

Special presentations were made to Marie Fitzpatrick and to Grace Sheridan, granddaughter of Rena Sheridan who was a co-founding member of the club.

Marie Fitzpatrick spoke of the origins of the club which she and Rena Sheridan (RIP) founded in 1991 and emphasised the importance of sport was in the community to children of all ages. She was delighted to hear that O' Loughlin Gaels now has the largest total membership in the county.

There were also presentations to Laura Murphy and Laura Greene, two O'Loughlin heroes on the All-Ireland winning teams, who came with the Duffy and McGrath cups.

Denise Gaule who played much of her juvenile camogie with O' Loughlins was also honoured, and her former club wished her continued success as she has been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year.

Clubman and County and Provincial Development Officer, Jer Donovan was congratulated on his recent marriage to Linda.

No 25 year celebration would be complete without special mention for those long-standing members who are known for exceptional dedication and loyalty and Jim Kavanagh, Gerry Buckley and Eileen Cleere were the well deserved recipients, for their outstanding commitment to the club over the past decade and more.

A great evening was had by all, and we look forward to continuing to build our club, on this solid foundation and enjoy future celebrations. O’Loughlin Gaels Camogie abú!