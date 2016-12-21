Waterford landgrab against Kilkenny repelled by Fianna Fail

WATERFORD’S attempt to annex 20,000 acres of South Kilkenny has been unceremoniously jettisoned.

Fianna Fail has given the people of Kilkenny the perfect Christmas present. It has reiterated its policy of retaining county boundaries and maintaining existing allegiances.

Speaking exclusively to the Kilkenny People, FF leader Micheál Martin has said there is no need to switch county boundaries and that he favours a co-operative approach — and not the provocative road that Waterford wants to go down.

If the boundary extension is put to a Dail vote by Housing Minister, Simon Coveney, Fianna Fail TDs will vote against it, ensuring it does not go through. Local TDs John Paul Phelan and Kathleen Funchion will also vote against it as will former Tanaiste and current TD, Joan Burton who has strong personal ties with the county.

