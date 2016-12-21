Kilkenny Christmas entertainment with Edward & Anne

Festive Lunch Recipes-Christmas 2016



Menu

Anne’s Prawn Cocktail

********

Anne’s Brined Roasted Turkey with Confit Legs

Edward’s Honey & Mustard Glazed Ham

********

Anne’s Winter Vegetable Gratin

Edward’s Brussels Sports with Chilli & Roasted Peanuts

Edward’s Spiced Carrot, Sweet Potato & Butternut Squash Puree

********

Edward’s Chocolate Mousse Cake



Anne’s Mince Pies with Pistachios

PRAWN COCKTAIL

Go into any hotel restaurant (as there were few restaurants as we know them today around) in the sixties and you were sure to find prawn cocktail on its A La Carte Menu. It was the high of sophistication. Here I have given it a little twist

Serves4



Ingredients

24 Dublin bay prawns

2 baby gem lettuces finely chopped

bunch coriander chopped

dash Tabasco sauce

splash Worcester sauce

good handful flat leaf parsley, chopped

2 lemons, 1 juiced, the other quartered

2 tbsp tomato sauce

4 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp double cream

Method

Mix the lettuce with the coriander and parsley and place in the bottom of a large wine glass or cocktail dish. Put 5 prawns on top season and add a dash Tabasco sauce

Make a dressing with the tomato sauce, mayonnaise, cream, a splash of Worcestershire sauce and a few drops Tabasco. Season and stir. Drizzle over the dressing, place the remaining prawn on top with a wedge of lemon and a little coriander.

BRINED ROAST TURKEY BREAST WITH CONFIT LEGS

Serves 8

Takes 25 mins to make, 3hrs 25 mins to cook



Ingredients



5.5kg/ about 11to 12 lkb turkeyoven-ready Turkey legs and wings removed

Jar duck fat

2 bay leaves

3 sprigs thyme and sage

1 onion quarted

150gr butter melted and cooled

For th dry brine



160/6oz sea salt

1tbsp peppercorns toasted

6 bay leaves crumpled up

6 sage leaves finely chopped

2 tbsp light brown sugar

4 tbsp lemon and orange zest



!. Up to 4 days before make the brine by placeing the ingrediendsexecpt the lemon and orange rind in to a reseable bag and bash with a rolling pin, Now add the lemon and orange rind

2.Place a third of it in another reseablebag and 2 days before Christmas add the wings and legs and shake well to to coat the skin, Leave in the fridge overnight , the next day rinse off the brine and drt we,ll

3.Heat up the goose fat and add the legs and wings now place in a preheated oven for 120c/gas mark100 or bottom oven in the Aga or Range cookers



For the turkey Breast



The day before cover the turkey crown and cover with the remaining brine.

Christmas morning rinse the brine off and pat dry

Heat the oven to 200c or gas mark 7

Rub the butter over the turkey

Line the roasting tin with tin fol allowing a good bit at each side to cover turkey

Get a wire rack and sprinkle the herbs and onions and and sit the crown on top.

Roast uncovered for 40 mins then cover with the tin foil and cook for approx 2 hours probe the turn back the tin foil and roast for the last 25 mins without foil,

8 Take out of oven and leave to rest for hour before carving,

Meanwhile take the wings and legs out of the fat and re heat for about an hour



For the stuffing

125 gr butter / 5 oz butter

2 onions finely chopped

1 brambly apple peeled cored and sliced

2x400 gr cumberland sausages or any sausage

Sage leaves

150g/6oz breadcrumbs

100ge/4 oz chestnuts

Some streaky bacon

Black pepper and a little salt



Method

1, heat the butter in a saucepan and add the onion and cook until sofened then add the apple.

Place the sausagemest in a bowl and combine with the onion mix and remaining ingredients,

While the turkey crown is resting place the stuffing in a large roasting disd and top with the bacon oven temp 200c gas mark 7 ,

Cook for approx 40 mins or until the bacon is crisp.



Serve sonme chopped sage leaves .



For the rosast potatoes roast in the fat from the turkey legs



Port & Cranberry Sauce



100g/4oz sugar

250ml/9 fl oz port

175g/6oz fresh cranberries

Honey & Mustard Glazed Ham

(Serves 6-8)



A delicious accompaniment to the Christmas feast. I simply adore the Christmas ham either hot or cold and leftovers of this recipe are great to use for a delicious sandwich, homemade pie or pasta dish.



4lb/2kg Centre cut of ham

1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard

2oz/50g brown sugar

6 dessertspoons of honey

12-15 cloves



Place the ham in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 1 ½-2 hours until completely tender.



Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4.



Remove the ham from the water and allow to cool for 15 or 20 minutes.



Transfer the meat to a baking dish or roasting tray.



With a sharp knife make some incisions in the fat of the ham in a criss-cross pattern-This will give a nice professional finish to the dish later on.



Stud the cloves into the ham in a relatively uniform pattern. Spread the honey on the ham, ensuring that the entire surface of the fat is covered and then sprinkle the brown sugar on top of this.



Transfer to the preheated oven and cook for 15-20 minutes or until a nice caramelised crust have been achieved. You may need to leave it a little longer if you have boiled the ham the day before to ensure it is thoroughly warmed through.



Additional Notes:

If you wish you can have the ham boiled on Christmas eve and just glaze it up on Christmas morning for lunch.

Spiced Carrot, Sweet Potato & Butternut Squash Puree



This is a perfect accompaniment to your Christmas meal



1 butternut squash

2 sweet potatoes

4 large carrots

1 inch ginger-peeled and iced

2 pieces star anise

Pinch chilli flakes

1oz/25g butter

Seasoning



Peel and cut the butternut squash, carrots & sweet potatoes into large chunks.

Place them into a large saucepan with the star anise and ginger and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and allow the vegetables to cook for approximately 20 minutes until tender. Strain off the water, remove the star anise and return the vegetables to the saucepan, adding the butter, chilli flakes and seasoning and mash well. Serve immediately or reheat as required.



Brussels Sprouts with Peanuts & Red Chilli



This is a delicious way of jazzing up your simple Brussels sprouts.

1 bag of Brussels sprouts

3oz/75g roasted and salted peanuts

1 red chilli-deseeded and chopped

1 red onion-diced

Seasoning

1 spoon rapeseed oil



Trim Brussels sprout taking off the rough outer leaves.

Make a cross with a sharp knife in the bottom of each.

Bring a pot of salted water to the boil and add the sprouts.

Boil for 6-8 minutes until soft and tender.

Strain off the water.

Meanwhile in a large pan or wok with the oil and then add the red onions with the chilli and cook for a moment or two until softened. Add the sprouts and toss around in the pan making sure that they are well coated and piping hot. Next add the peanuts and mix through. Serve immediately.

Season with a little salt and pepper and then scatter in the almonds and toast them up on the pan.

Serve immediately.

WINTER VEGETABLE GRATIN

Serves 8

Oven temp 170c or gas mark 5

Ingredients

350g/12oz Brussels sprouts,cut in half

450gr/1lb cauliflower cutm in florets

350gr/12 oz broccoli cut into florets

2 onions sliced

1tbsp olive oil

60gr/2oz of butter and flour

350ml/a little over a ½ pt milk and cream mixed

½ tbsp dijon mustard

250gr/60z of cheddar and gouda grated salt and pepper

For the crumb topping

25gr/1oz

50 gr/2oz breadcrumbs



Method

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Add the Brussels sprouts broccoli and cauliflower and cook for 4 mins. Drain thoroughly. Transfer to a bowl ice water for a few mimutes then drain and place in a large casserole dish. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and cook the onions until soft sturring occasional. Reduce heat.

Now add the butter when melted add the flour and cook for 2 mins.

Gradually add the cream and milk whisking until it thickens. Remove the saucepan from the heat add the mustard half the cheese and salt and pepper.

Pour the sauce over the vegetables and top with the remaining cheese

Melt the butter add the breadcrumbs and sprinkle over the casserole

Bake for 25 mins until golden .



DEEP FILLED MINCE PIES WITH PISTACHIO AND CUSTARD

Makes 20-24 mini or 12 deep filled

1 jar mincemeat

For the pastry

150gr/6oz butter, very cold, cut into cubes

225gr/8oz plain flour, plus extra for rolling out

2 tbsp icing sugar

1tbl ground almonds

Rind of a small orange

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp water approx

For the pistachio topping

110 gr /4oz pistachio nuts

110gr plain flour

55gr/2oz butter

55gr caster sugar



Make the pastry by rubbing the butter and flour together with your fingertips until the mix resembles crumbs . Stir in the sugar and add the almonds and orange rind and a good pinch of salt, then add the egg yolks and water and work into the mix with a knife until the dough start to clump together. Press the dough together with your hands to form a ball, split in two and knead each half briefly until smooth. Shape into a flat disc. Wrap in cling film then chill while you make the topping.

To make the topping

Sieve the flour into a bowl and rub in the butter add the sugar and pistachios

Heat oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6.

Roll out one of the discs of pastry on a lightly floured surface and cut 12 x 9cm circles (or 10 x 10 cm circles, depending on the depth of your muffin tin) with a round cutter. Push into the wells of a 12 hole muffin tin. Or a mini muffin tin with smaller discs Re-roll the leftover pastry and cut out enough 7cm circles to cover the tops.

Put a dsp custard in each pastry case followed by dsp mince meat and sprinkle over the topping Bake for 18-20 mins until golden for deep mince pies and approx 12 mins for mini . Leave to cool almost completely in the tin before lifting out. Serve dusted with a little icing sugar if you like. Repeat with remaining mix to make a second batch.



Chocolate Mousse Cake

A bit of work to make but well worth the effort.. Each spoon is sheer indulgence!

Sponge:

10oz/300g butter-softened

10oz/300g caster sugar

10oz/300g self raising flour

5 large eggs

2oz/50g cocoa powder



Preheat oven to 180C/350F/Gas Mark 4

Grease and line a 9 inch loose bottomed cheesecake tin.

In a large mixing bowl cream the butter with the sugar until very light and fluffy.

Gradually add the eggs and mix in the flour and cocoa powder

Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and bake for 35-40 minutes or until the cake is well set-A skewer inserted into the centre of the cake should come away spotlessly clean and dry. I normally reduce the heat after half the cooking time.

When the cake is cooked take it out of the oven and allow it to cool in the tin as it will still be quite soft at this stage.

Ideally you should have the cake made the day before you require it.



Stock syrup:

10ozs/275g sugar

7flozs/200ml water



Add the sugar and water to a saucepan and bring gently to the boil.

Allow to boil for 2 or 3 minutes and then turn off the heat allowing the mixture to cool down.



Mousse:

10oz/300g dark & milk chocolate mixed

3 eggs, separated

9floz/250ml cream



Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water.

Leave to cool a little.

Lightly beat the egg yolks and then whisk into the melted chocolate until well combined. The mixture will stiffen immediately at this stage but don’t panic.

Whip the cream in a bowl until you have achieved soft peaks and then whisk into the chocolate mixture. The cream will soften the mixture down and loosen its consistency.

In a clean bowl whisk the egg whites until very stiff and gently fold them into the chocolate cream mixture. This will add air and lightness to the actual mousse.



ASSEMBLY:

Cut the chocolate sponge into three equal pieces.

Using a pastry brush, lightly brush the sponge with the stock syrup to moisten it a little.

Spread a layer of the chocolate mousse on the first layer of the cake

Repeat this process until the cake is back in its original shape ensuring that you brush each layer with plenty of stock syrup and press each layer of the cake down with your hand to give an even finish at the end.

Spread with the remaining mousse and decorate with some praline or honeycomb