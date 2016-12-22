Notorious beer baron behind bars for Christmas

Festive cheer remains on tap in Kilkenny as the notorious 'Beer Baron' is now behind bars.

A spate of beer kegs thefts were halted in Kilkenny with the arrest of Joseph Doyle, Queen Street, Dublin.

The former soccer player will serve 13 months behind bars. The sentence was handed down to the Dub who admitted to stealing numerous kegs of beer from outside various city pubs.

Joseph Doyle admitted the thefts of five kegs from outside O'Gormans Pub, worth €900 on March 2 and three kegs of Guinness, two kegs of Smithwicks and one keg of Carlsberg from outside the Poc Fada in the city centre on March 3. He also pleaded guilty to stealing four kegs of Guinness, four kegs of Smithwicks and one keg of Kilkenny beer on November 11 from outside Paris Texas and to stealing a keg of beer from John Street on November 3. He also admitted having no driving licence and insurance on the same date.

The court heard that the value of the nine kegs stolen from outside Paris Texas was €1,770. A probation report was also handed into the court.

Evidence was also heard in relation to the incident on John Street on November 3. On that date gardaí were on patrol at John Street when they observed a male placing a keg in the back of the van. The man ran from the scene and then reappeared. There was a woman in the passenger seat who was not able to provide an explanation to gardaí. The defendant was arrested and made a full admission and was interviewed in relation to the theft.

CCTV footage was examined and the defendant was identified as a suspect. The court heard that he 'would be known for travelling and stealing kegs' and that he was involved in ‘a businesss’ and that the enterprise ‘was a professional operation’. Sergeant Alma Molloy said the defendant had admitted that ‘it was a business’.

Doyle has 79 previous convictions for a variety of offences including theft and road traffic offences.

His solicitor told the court that he was 'trying to turn over a new leaf' and 'had significant addiction issues and suffered ill mental health'.

The court also heard that the defendant, who is now in custody, is over six weeks clean. He previously played soccer for both Bohemiens and Tranmere in the UK.

Judge Colin Daly imposed sentences totalling 13 months. He also imposed a five-month suspended sentence to commence upon the defendant's release from prison. The five-month sentence was suspended for 12 months.