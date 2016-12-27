Cops and Donuts success for Special Olympics in Kilkenny

They battled the wind, the rain and all sorts of elements but the local gardai, volunteer fundraisers like the local scouts and local special olympians gathered a record breaking amount with their Cops Donuts annual fundraiser on Friday of last week.

In total, they made a nett profit of €4,570 for the fundraiser, and that's over €800 up on last year's total despite the inclement weather and people busy getting their finishing touches.

The winner of the Dunnes Stores voucher was Elaine Diamond.

Sergeant Gary Gordon and the organisers of the event would like to thank all who donated and helped out on the day.