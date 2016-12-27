Thief broke in to homes in Kilkenny on Christmas night

Kilkenny gardai have arrested and charged a Kilkenny City man with breaking in to three local family homes - on Christmas night!

A special sitting of Kilkenny District Court was held on Monday, December 26 to deal with the man arrested and he remains in custody.

Separately, the man who robbed a petrol station on the Castlecomer Road on Friday, December 23 remains in custody. The knife-wielding individual was arrested shortly afterwards by a garda patrol having stolen cash.