Concern grows for missing Kilkenny woman

Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37 year old Louise Brennan who is missing from her home in Paulstown since Sunday morning, Christmas Day.

Louise was last seen at approximately 11am at Rathaleek, Callan on Christmas morning.

Louise is described as 5'6" in height, straight shoulder length dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a lilac/purpled coloured hoody, blue jeans and grey hiking boots. It is believed Louise may be driving her car a silver Toyota Corolla 04 CW 2410.

Gardaí and the family of Louise are very concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen or may have any information to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5036, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.