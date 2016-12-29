Boost for Ballykeefe Amphitheatre in Kilkenny

One of the most successful local enteprise projects in Kilkenny is about to get even bigger.

A major planning application to double the size of the Ballykeeffe Amphithreatre is currently being examined by Kilkenny County Council.

The community run enterpise has been a revelation since it opened nine years ago.

Now the Kilmanagh, Ballycallan, Killaloe, Community Enterprise Group has applied to double it in size.

Their planning application to increase capacity to 1,000 people is awaiting apprival and hopes are high that a project which brings such joy and generates much needed revenue for the local community will receive the green light from the local authority.

The application also includes plans for additional toilet with all ancillary and associated services.