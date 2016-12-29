Local Kilkenny anglers receive funding

An angling development project in Kilkenny has been awarded funding to improve angling access in the area.

The Kilkenny City & County Anglers submitted a successful project application which will improve access to the River Nore for the local community, angling club members and visitors.

The project, which will receive support to the value of €2,080, will see entrance stiles provided at the site. It will also involve the provision fishing stands, seating and stiles along the river bank plus the clearance and upgrading of pathways to and along the river.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “The Capital Works Fund has been overwhelmed by strong project applications and following a considered review process, we are delighted to announce the 50 projects which have secured support which includes this project in Kilkenny. The demand for improvements in angling access and development is evident. Rural communities across Ireland are engaged with angling and recognise the value of the fisheries resource to their local area.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has worked closely with angling clubs, individuals, community groups and chambers of commerce to inform them about the fund and the overall National Strategy for Angling Development.

“We hope to empower these stakeholders to improve access to angling in their areas and as a result deliver long term recreational and economic benefit to their communities.”

The projects is one of 50 angling development projects across the country which will receive support from Inland Fisheries Ireland to the value of €500,000 in total as part of its Capital Works Fund.