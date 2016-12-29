N76 Callan Road Realignment Scheme to commence

The contract for the N76 Callan Road Realignment Scheme was awarded recently to SIAC Construction Limited.

This Scheme has been an objective of Kilkenny County Council for many years and there is no doubt, when completed, will greatly enhance the lives of the residents living along the road, improve road safety and provide for a more attractive approach into Kilkenny City.

The scheme itself extends for 4.38km’s from the N76 Callan Road Roundabout, on the Ring Road, to the Brownstown Junction. The Scheme provides for the introduction of on-line footpaths/cycle tracks and public lighting from the Ring Road to Tennypark Cross and an off-line road realignment between Tennypark Cross and Brownstown Junction.

It is noted, a significant number of landowners were affected with respect to the acquisition of the lands required to deliver this scheme and their co-operation in this respect is acknowledged.

The total cost of the Scheme is estimated at €8.5 million, works are expected to commence in early 2017 with a contract duration of 18 months.