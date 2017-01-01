Operation Transformation National Walk Day on January 7

Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership (KRSP) is calling on all to join the Operation Transformation walks in Kilkenny and Castlecomer on Saturday January 7.

Join in on one of the Operation Transformation Walks in Kilkenny - at The Castle Park, Kilkenny City (10.30am) and Castlecomer Discovery Park (11am)/. Walks are approximately 4 to 5km and are suitable for all levels of fitness. Each venue will have an 8 week walking programme following the national walk.

Nicola Keeshan, Coordinator with Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership says that “The adverse health trends in Ireland are a cause for major concern. The projected growth in incidence of chronic diseases will undoubtedly lead Ireland toward an unhealthy and extremely costly, if not unaffordable, future. Action is required to create change and try to address these negative health trends before problems grow larger.”

It is time now to kick-start your fitness regime for 2017 by joining the Operation Transformation walks. The walks have a walk leader at each venue to guide the walk.

For further information, visit www.krsp.ie or www.rte/ot