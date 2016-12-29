'Leadership in Sport, Lessons for Business' selling out fast

The 'Leadership in Sport, Lessons for Business' networking event hosted by St Kieran's College has received a tremendous response from the business world - and is already almost a sell out.

The event will be held in Dublin in the InterContinental Hotel on January 26 - a fundraising venture by the Kilkenny school to help fund the National Centre of Excellence for Hurling at the college.

Among the guest speakers are Siobhán Talbot, Group Managing Director, Glanbia; Brian Cody, Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team Manager; Rossa White, Chief Economist, NTMA; Aidan O’Brien, Horse Racing Trainer; Henry Shefflin, 10-time All-Ireland winner and there will be a panel discussion including Michael Rice, Tommy Walsh, David Herity and Jackie Tyrrell (all former Kilkenny hurlers).

The MC for the event is Bobby Kerr.

A limited number of tables are still available and you can check out the website - www.lessonsforleaders.ie. - for details.

The event, organised in association with Newstalk, is the first of its kind to be held and it has been incredibly well received in business circles.

It is hoped that the event will become an annual fixture on the business and sports calendar.