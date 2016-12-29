Paulstown woman who went missing on Christmas Day is found safe and well
Louise Brennan is found safe four days later
Thomastown Garda Station.
A 37-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Paulstown on Christmas Day has this morning been found safe and well.
Louise Brennan was reported last seen in Rathaleek, Callan on Christmas morning. Gardai and her family were concerned for her welfare and appealed for the public’s assistance.
Today, however, Gardai in Thomastown have confirmed that she has been located.
